Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)?

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $711.72 M, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.

MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.16%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 99.10% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) accounts for about 25.64% of total assets, followed by Home Depot Inc (HD) and Mcdonald S Corp (MCD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 55.47% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has added about 22.50% so far, and was up about 9.17% over the last 12 months (as of 07/09/2019). FDIS has traded between $35.51 and $46.67 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 14.22% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 300 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FDIS is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $3.15 B in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has $13.96 B. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

