Should You Get Rid of NetApp (NTAP) Now?

Similar to wise buying decisions, exiting certain underperformers at the right time helps maximize portfolio returns. Selling off losers can be difficult, but if both the share price and estimates are falling, it could be time to get rid of the security before more losses hit your portfolio.

One such stock that you may want to consider dropping is NetApp, Inc. NTAP , which has witnessed a significant price decline in the past four weeks, and it has seen negative earnings estimate revisions for the current quarter and the current year. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) further confirms weakness in NTAP.

A key reason for this move has been the negative trend in earnings estimate revisions. For the full year, we have seen nine estimates moving down in the past 30 days, compared with no upward revisions. This trend has caused the consensus estimate to trend lower, going from $4.97 per share a month ago to its current level of $3.92 per share.

Also, for the current quarter, NetApp has seen eight downward estimate revisions versus no revisions in the opposite direction, dragging the consensus estimate down to 90 cents per share from $1.15 per share over the past 30 days.

The stock also has seen some pretty dismal trading lately, as the share price has dropped 24.6% in the past month.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

So, it may not be a good decision to keep this stock in your portfolio anymore, at least if you don't have a long-time horizon to wait.

If you are still interested in the Computer- Storage Devices industry, you may instead consider a better-ranked stock - Netlist, Inc. NLST . The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and may be a better selection at this time. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.





This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>