Should You Buy BB&T (BBT) Ahead of Earnings?

That is because BB&T is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings - with the most up-to-date information possible - is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for BBT in this report.In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $1.09 per share for BBT, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for BBT, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +1.24% heading into earnings season.

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here ).



Given that BBT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead o f earnings . You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for BB&T, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.



