Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Amazon AMZN is set to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25 after market close. Being a market leader in online e-commerce, it is worth taking a look at the company's fundamentals ahead of its results (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here ).



Amazon has gained 4.3% over the past three months, easily outperforming the industry's average growth of 0.4%. The outperformance is likely to continue as Amazon is poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and has attractive fundamentals.







Inside Our Methodology



Amazon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of +15.56%, indicating reasonable chances of beating estimates this quarter. Betting on stocks that have a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 usually leads to profits. Our research shows that the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70% for stocks with this combination. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .





The stock has seen positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates increase of 4.34% from the year-ago reported figure. Analysts raising estimates right before earnings - with the most up-to-date information possible - is a pretty good indicator for the stock (read: What's In Store for FAANG ETFs in Q2 Earnings? ).



Amazon's earnings surprise history is also impressive, with a positive earnings surprise of 60.25% on average for the last four quarters. Additionally, the company is expected to report revenue growth of 18.2%. The stock has a solid Growth Score of B and falls under a top-ranked Zacks industry ( top 24% ).



According to analysts polled by Zacks, Amazon has an average target price of $2,204.44, with nearly 96% of the analysts giving a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of the company's earnings.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote