Should Value Investors Buy Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR). WAIR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.93, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.13. Over the last 12 months, WAIR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.53 and as low as 8.46, with a median of 10.48.

WAIR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WAIR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.89. Within the past year, WAIR's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.87.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WAIR has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that WAIR has a P/CF ratio of 13.99. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.63. Over the past 52 weeks, WAIR's P/CF has been as high as 63.73 and as low as 10.50, with a median of 14.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Wesco Aircraft Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WAIR feels like a great value stock at the moment.