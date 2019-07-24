Should Value Investors Buy Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR). WAIR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.03. WAIR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.53 and as low as 8.46, with a median of 10.54, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that WAIR holds a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WAIR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.73. Over the last 12 months, WAIR's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WAIR has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.14.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Wesco Aircraft Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WAIR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.