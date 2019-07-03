Should Value Investors Buy VimpelCom Ltd. (VEON) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is VimpelCom Ltd. (VEON). VEON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.34, while its industry has an average P/E of 13. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.31 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 14.13.

We should also highlight that VEON has a P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past 12 months, VEON's P/B has been as high as 1.83 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VEON has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that VimpelCom Ltd. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VEON sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.