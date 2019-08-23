Should Value Investors Buy North American Construction (NOA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

North American Construction (NOA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.96, which compares to its industry's average of 12.18. Over the past 52 weeks, NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.74 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.30.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 4.88. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.42. Over the past year, NOA's P/CF has been as high as 7.04 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 5.02.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in North American Construction's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.