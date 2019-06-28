Should Value Investors Buy Molina (MOH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Molina (MOH). MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.17, which compares to its industry's average of 14.58. Over the past year, MOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.16 and as low as 11.43, with a median of 14.61.

We also note that MOH holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.22.

Finally, investors should note that MOH has a P/CF ratio of 9.96. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.44. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH's P/CF has been as high as 67.91 and as low as -23.23, with a median of 11.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Molina's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MOH is an impressive value stock right now.