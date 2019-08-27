Should Value Investors Buy Lowe's (LOW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Lowe's (LOW). LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.64, which compares to its industry's average of 19.02. LOW's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 14.43, with a median of 16.78, all within the past year.

LOW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.44. Over the last 12 months, LOW's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.18.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lowe's's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LOW is an impressive value stock right now.