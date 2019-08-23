Should Value Investors Buy CYBG PLC ORD UK (CBBYF) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is CYBG PLC ORD UK (CBBYF). CBBYF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CBBYF's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.56 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 6.96.

Investors should also note that CBBYF holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CBBYF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.11. CBBYF's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.70, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CYBG PLC ORD UK is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CBBYF feels like a great value stock at the moment.