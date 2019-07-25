Should Value Investors Buy Bayer (BAYRY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Bayer (BAYRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAYRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42. Over the last 12 months, BAYRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.77 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 9.38.

We also note that BAYRY holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BAYRY's industry has an average PEG of 1.77 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, BAYRY's PEG has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.03.

Finally, investors should note that BAYRY has a P/CF ratio of 7.30. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.25. BAYRY's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 7.28, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bayer is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BAYRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.