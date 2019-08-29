Should Value Investors Buy Banco Santander-Brazil (BSBR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Banco Santander-Brazil (BSBR). BSBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

BSBR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BSBR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BSBR has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Finally, investors should note that BSBR has a P/CF ratio of 8.98. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.81. Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR's P/CF has been as high as 13.28 and as low as 8.23, with a median of 11.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Banco Santander-Brazil's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BSBR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.