Should Value Investors Buy AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). EQH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.05. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.05 and as low as 3.81, with a median of 5.09.

Investors will also notice that EQH has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EQH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.11. EQH's PEG has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.52, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EQH has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EQH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.