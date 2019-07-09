Should Value Investors Buy Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ally Financial (ALLY). ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

ALLY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ALLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.76. Within the past year, ALLY's PEG has been as high as 0.68 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.57.

Investors should also recognize that ALLY has a P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.97. Within the past 52 weeks, ALLY's P/B has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.85.

Finally, investors should note that ALLY has a P/CF ratio of 4.30. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ALLY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.98. ALLY's P/CF has been as high as 4.33 and as low as 3.08, with a median of 3.95, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ally Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ALLY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.