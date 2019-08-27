Should Value Investors Buy Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Allison Transmission (ALSN). ALSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.84 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 10.

ALSN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALSN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN's PEG has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Allison Transmission's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALSN is an impressive value stock right now.