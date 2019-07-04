Short bets ease on most Asian currencies as trade talks resume

Reuters





By Ambar Warrick and Devika Syamnath

July 4 (Reuters) - Investors scaled back bearish bets on most Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed, with risk appetite returning to markets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.

Reopening of dialogue between the world's two largest economies was unanimously welcomed by markets and short holds on most Asian units were dialled back to near levels seen before trade talks degraded in May. Heavy tariff action from both sides has eroded the global economy over the past year.

Recent dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve also increased capital flows to regional currencies, as investors bet on the central bank to start policy easing sometime this year.

Markets turned bullish on the Indian rupee and Philippine peso , and unwound most bearish positions on the Indonesian rupiah .

These currencies are also expected to benefit from falling oil prices, as their countries import to meet most of their oil needs.

Bullish bets on the Thai baht more than doubled, seeing their strongest level since late February. Rumours of China shifting manufacturing processes into the country have prompted increased investment into Thailand's assets.

The country's central bank is also viewed as being less dovish in comparison to its regional peers. Thailand's relatively strong economic fundamentals have boosted the baht, although a contraction in the country's large current account surplus is expected.

Current strength in Asian currencies is likely to sustain for 2-3 months, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, but warned of a couple of issues marring confidence.

"As we head into the final quarter, (U.S. President Donald) Trump winding up election talk and campaign talk for 2020 could start releasing more abrasive headlines on U.S.-China trade talks or posturing."

Varathan added that Trump's rhetoric of trimming trade deficit theoretically implies a weaker U.S. dollar, but his talks of currency manipulation in China and Eurozone, if interpreted as a more antagonistic and aggressive stance, could cause Asian currencies to take a step back in fear.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):