Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Shore Bancshares Inc ( SHBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SHBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SHBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHBI was $15.5, representing a -20.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 19.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.95.

SHBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SHBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,