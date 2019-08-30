Shopify (SHOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP) closed at $385.38, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 14.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SHOP as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, SHOP is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $384.06 million, up 42.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +63.16% and +43.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% lower. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SHOP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 629.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.16, so we one might conclude that SHOP is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 26.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.