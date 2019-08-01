Quantcast

Shopify raises full-year revenue forecast, shares rise

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc , on Thursday raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported a quarterly profit that handily beat Street estimates, as the Canadian e-commerce company's investments to attract customers to its product offerings paid off.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 7.5 percent at $341.57 in premarket trading.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, rose 51% to $13.8 billion, the company said.

Ottawa-based Shopify said it now expects full-year revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, up from the previous range of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion.

The company also launched its fulfillment network in June, and said it plans on spending over a billion dollars to build and operate the network in the next few years.

Shopify said total operating expenses jumped 46% to $244.4 million in the second quarter.

The company's net loss widened to $28.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from about $24.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 2 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue surged nearly 48% to $362 million in the quarter.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar