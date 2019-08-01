Quantcast

Shopify quarterly loss widens as operating expenses rise

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc , reported a wider net loss as the Canadian e-commerce software maker spent more during the quarter to attract customers to its offerings.

The Ottawa-based company, which is looking for a larger slice of the e-commerce industry, dominated by players including Amazon.com and eBay , is investing heavily to attract merchants to its tools and websites.

Shopify said total operating expenses jumped 46% to $244.4 million in the second quarter.

The company's net loss widened to $28.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from about $24.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue surged nearly 48% to $362 million in the quarter.





