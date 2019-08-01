SHOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.23, changing hands as low as $31.03 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.88 per share, with $58.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.27.
