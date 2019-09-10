Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Ship Finance International Limited ( SFL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 9.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $14.7, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.75 and a 42.58% increase over the 52 week low of $10.31.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.42%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SFL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Shipping ETF ( SEA )

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHII with an decrease of -0.49% over the last 100 days. SEA has the highest percent weighting of SFL at 3.89%.