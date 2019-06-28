Ship Finance International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SFL

In trading on Friday, shares of Ship Finance International Ltd (Symbol: SFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.52, changing hands as high as $12.59 per share. Ship Finance International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.31 per share, with $15.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.49.
