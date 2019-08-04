Quantcast

Shiny Shanghai tech market needs a reality check

By Reuters

Reuters


By Pete Sweeney

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's hot new technology market could use a reality check. In its first week of normal trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's so-called STAR board saw shares hold on to triple-digit gains from initial public offering prices. It passed the first test: volatility proved manageable. But valuations look alarmingly inflated. Allowing an IPO to flop would be one way to warn off speculators and stabilise prices.

A bit of irrational exuberance was only to be expected, and punters did not disappoint. As of August 2, the average STAR share closed 330% above its IPO price; those who bought shares on open were up a hefty 136%.

The volumes are impressive too: according to a Reuters analysis of exchange data, trading in the first batch of companies hit $7 billion on the July debut - around 13% of total Chinese stock market turnover.

The trouble is price. STAR companies are now trading on average at over 100 times forward earnings. Shenzhen's tech-heavy Chinext board averages a more sober multiple of roughly 30.

This frothy outperformance may suck up cash from other parts of the stock market; while STAR has rallied since its inception, the benchmark index has fallen. The more immediate threat is that the next round of companies - over 100 are in the queue - will price offerings even more aggressively.

Securities watchdogs would be wise to let them try. At some point, a greedily priced IPO will nose-dive. Investors will be forced reconsider fundamental values. Watching STAR come a little closer to earth would be a sight worth seeing.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A batch of 25 companies debuted on Shanghai's new SSE STAR Market on July 22. The STAR Market is a Nasdaq-like market that allows early-stage technology companies to list, dispensing with restrictions on profitability and pricing that apply to other companies trading on local exchanges.

- On July 29, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced that companies listed on the new board that also have shares issued in Hong Kong would be eligible for trading via cross-border Stock Connect programmes.

- As of July 25, 149 companies had filed for IPOs on the new board, Refinitiv IFR reported.

Stocks


