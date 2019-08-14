Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $525.85, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHW was $525.85, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $527 and a 48.01% increase over the 52 week low of $355.28.

SHW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ). SHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.87%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHW as a top-10 holding:

Materials Select Sector SPDR ( XLB )

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF ( FMAT )

iShares Trust ( ITB )

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF ( CWS )

Vanguard Materials ETF ( VAW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 14.35% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of SHW at 6.33%.