Reuters





LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell reported on Thursday a 25% drop in second quarter profit to $3.6 billion, the lowest since late 2016 and far short of expectations, citing lower oil and gas prices.

That compared with a profit forecast of $4.93 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $11 billion.