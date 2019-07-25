Shell Oil (RDS.A) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $62.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

RDS.A will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, up 8.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.60 billion, down 7.73% from the year-ago period.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $336.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.36% and -14.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.14% lower. RDS.A currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RDS.A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.08.

Investors should also note that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.