Quantcast

Shell, Nigerian communities agree to reopen oil flow station, says official

By Reuters

Reuters


ABUJA, July 2 (Reuters) - International oil major Shell and Nigerian stakeholder communities agreed to reopen the flow station for the Oil Mining Licence 25, the regional Rivers state governor said.

Shell also agreed in the memorandum of understanding to pay money owed to the communities, according to the statement. The amount was not specified.

Local communities had occupied the flow station and stopped operations for almost two years, in a bid to force Shell to sell the oil mining licence to a local oil firm. The memorandum of understanding does not mean the local firm will win the licence.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar