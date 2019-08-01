Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. ( SHLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SHLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.61% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.59, the dividend yield is 7.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHLX was $21.59, representing a -13.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.08 and a 36.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.86.

SHLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). SHLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHLX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLI with an decrease of -1.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHLX at 4.66%.