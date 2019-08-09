Shell Midstream Partners LP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SHLX

In trading on Friday, shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.91, changing hands as low as $19.85 per share. Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $25.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.08.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »