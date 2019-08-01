Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Shell, Fed disappointment hit FTSE 100; LSE outshines



(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove extraneous "pressured by")

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

* Shell drops on poor results

* Barclays gains on dividend hike

* LSE up on Refinitiv buy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was knocked back onThursday by a steep drop in Shell and scotched hopes of moreU.S. interest rate cuts, even as LSE jumped after a $27 billiondeal to buy Refinitiv and StanChart rose after profit beat.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE dipped 0.5% by 0707 GMT. Themidcap index .FTMC was down 0.3%, with a 9.4% results-drivenrise in medical products maker ConvatecCTEC.L keeping a lidon losses.

Shell RDSa.L , the most valued company on the FTSE 100,fell 4.3%, was set for its worst day since December, as itssecond-quarter profit slumped to a 30-month low due to lower oiland natural gas prices and refining margins. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X1P3urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X1P3

On the flip side, Standard CharteredSTAN.L jumped 3.2% asinvestors focussed on strong results despite a warning on risksfrom the U.S.-China trade war. BarclaysBARC.L added 2% afterhiking its dividend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X1MH

London Stock ExchangeLSE.L climbed 4% after agreeing tobuy financial data provider Refinitiv in a deal that willtransform the British company into a market data and analyticsgiant. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X1SX

