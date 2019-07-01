Quantcast

Shell confirms two killed after accident at Auger platform in Gulf of Mexico

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

Two killed in accident at Shell Auger platform in Gulf of Mexico


July 1 (Reuters) - Two people were killed at Royal Dutch Shell's Auger Tension Leg Platform in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning while testing mandatory safety equipment, the company said on Monday.

"One other non-life-threatening injury was sustained and that individual is being treated at a nearby hospital," Shell said in an emailed statement.

A Shell employee and a contractor with Danos Inc, an oilfield services provider, were killed during a routine test of a lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities at the platform located 214 miles south of New Orleans, the statement said.

Auger began production in September 2014 in the Cardamom oil and gas field, which can yield up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent each day, according to Shell's website.

Shell said it was cooperating with federal authorities as the company, the U.S. Coast Guard and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) begin investigations.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar