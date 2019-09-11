Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Shaw Communications Inc. ( SJR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.074 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.21, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJR was $20.21, representing a -4.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.08 and a 15.49% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

SJR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ). SJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports SJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.12%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.