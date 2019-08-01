Quantcast

Sharp posts lower-than-expected profit as trade gloom hits electronics demand

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly operating profit, as an escalating trade war between the United States and China dampened demand for its electronics devices and television sets.

The trade dispute, punctuated by tit-for-tat import tariffs spanning industries, has slowed demand for consumer electronics worldwide, hitting both Sharp and its Taiwanese parent Foxconn , the world's largest contract manufacturer.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple Inc's iPhones, posted an operating profit of 14.61 billion yen ($133.82 million) for the first quarter ended June, down from 24.8 billion yen a year prior.

Sharp, however, maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 100 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 90.42 billion yen from 9 analysts.

Sharp is the latest among Japanese electronics companies, including Panasonic , robot maker Fanuc and camera and copier maker Canon , to report a double-digit decline in profit for the quarter.

Its weak result comes amid dwindling iPhone sales.

Apple said sales of the smartphone fell 12% globally to $25.99 billion in the quarter to June, after a 17% drop in the prior quarter.

