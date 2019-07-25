Quantcast

Sharp jump in Mexico retail sales shows bright spot in weak economy

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 2.8% in May compared to a year ago, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, topping market expectations and an encouraging sign after weak recent data sparked recession fearsfor Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The jump was the biggest registered since November 2018, the agency said. Sales increased 0.7% in May from April.

The preliminary estimate of Mexico's gross domestic product for the second quarter will be released next week, after private economists warning that the biggest drop in industrial production in a decade in May risked dragging the economy into a second quarter of contraction.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar