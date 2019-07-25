Sharp jump in Mexico retail sales shows bright spot in weak economy

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 2.8% in May compared to a year ago, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, topping market expectations and an encouraging sign after weak recent data sparked recession fearsfor Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The jump was the biggest registered since November 2018, the agency said. Sales increased 0.7% in May from April.

The preliminary estimate of Mexico's gross domestic product for the second quarter will be released next week, after private economists warning that the biggest drop in industrial production in a decade in May risked dragging the economy into a second quarter of contraction.