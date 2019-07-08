Quantcast

Sharp Corp's Dynabook PC unit says it aims to go public in FY2021

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Laptop computer maker Dynabook, a unit of Japan'sSharp Corp , on Tuesday said it aimed to go public in the fiscal year 2021.

Sharp completed the acquisition of the personal computer unit from Toshiba Corp last year.

