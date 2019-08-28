Quantcast

Shark Tank star involved in Canada boating accident that killed two

By Reuters

Reuters


By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dragons' Den and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary said on Wednesday he was involved in a boat crash in Canada that resulted in two deaths.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened late Saturday night on Lake Joseph, in the Muskoka area of Ontario.

A spokesman for O'Leary told NBC News that O'Leary's wife was driving the boat he was in when it struck the other boat.

O'Leary, a venture capitalist who made a brief foray into Canadian federal politics, said in a statement reported by CBC that he was a passenger on a boat that was "involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene."





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar