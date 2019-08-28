Shark Tank star involved in Canada boating accident that killed two

Reuters





By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dragons' Den and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary said on Wednesday he was involved in a boat crash in Canada that resulted in two deaths.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened late Saturday night on Lake Joseph, in the Muskoka area of Ontario.

A spokesman for O'Leary told NBC News that O'Leary's wife was driving the boat he was in when it struck the other boat.

O'Leary, a venture capitalist who made a brief foray into Canadian federal politics, said in a statement reported by CBC that he was a passenger on a boat that was "involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene."