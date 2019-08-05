Shares of XLE Now Oversold

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLE) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $58.18 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 27.5. A bullish investor could look at XLE's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XLE's low point in its 52 week range is $53.36 per share, with $78.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.54. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.

