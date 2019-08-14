Shares of CWI Now Oversold

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $34.09 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.0. A bullish investor could look at CWI's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.69 per share, with $37.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day.

