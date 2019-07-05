Shares in Norwegian Air rise after IAG denies report of another offer

Reuters





By Gwladys Fouche and Isla Binnie

OSLO/MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in budget carrier Norwegian Air rose on Friday after British Airways and Iberia owner IAG denied a Spanish media report it was preparing another offer for the airline.

The shares were up 6.3% at 0734 GMT, outperforming a flat Oslo benchmark index after rising as much as 12% at the opening of trading.

Spanish news website OKdiario reported late on Thursday that IAG would make an offer for Norwegian within a fortnight, citing anonymous sources.

IAG said in January that it would not bid for Norwegian and planned to sell its 3.93% shareholding in the company.

Norwegian subsequently raised 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($351 million) to shore up its finances. Norwegian has shaken up long-haul rivals by offering cut-price transatlantic fares, but its rapid expansion has left it with hefty losses and high debts.

"We do not think that in Norwegian's current state the debt-ridden airline can hope for a white knight - it will have to try and survive on its own," Bernstein said in a note to clients, which also noted IAG's denial of an offer.

Norwegian Air declined to comment.

($1 = 8.5382 Norwegian crowns)