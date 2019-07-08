Shares in Lundin Petroleum, Equinor rise after N.Sea deal

Reuters





OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Lundin Petroleum and Equinor rose on Monday after the Norwegian major cut its stake in the Swedish firm in exchange for a higher stake in a major oilfield, the latest example of a transaction focusing on North Sea assets.

Shares in Lundin Petroleum were up 3.4% at 0828 GMT, while Equinor's were up 1.5%, outperforming a European oil and gas index up 0.35%.

"A landmark deal," said Sparebank 1 Markets in a note to clients, noting it enabled Equinor to secure the gains of its acquisition of a stake in Lundin in 2016 and was the first transaction enabling a valuation of the Sverdrup field.

Under the deal, Equinor would sell a 16% stake in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 billion, and in return acquire an additional 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield for $910 million.

Equinor would still retain a 4.9% stake in Lundin and would increase its ownership in the Sverdrup field, which it operates, to 42.6%. The other partners are Aker BP and Total . ID:L8N2480MS

Sverdrup, scheduled to start production in November, is the biggest oil discovery made off Norway in more than three decades and is likely to account for 25% of the Nordic country's total petroleum output at its peak in 2022.

"The transaction is the first ever where one can directly observe the Sverdrup value," Sparebank 1 Markets said, suggesting the field's value could be higher than previously expected.

"The value corresponds to $35 billion for the entire Sverdrup field, or $11-16 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe)," it said.

"$11/boe is based on the lower end of the resource range of 2.2 billion-3.2 billion boe and $16/boe based on the upper end of the resources range. As a comparison, we have valued Sverdrup at $11.9/boe," it said.

Bernstein also has a new valuation of the overall field of$35 billion and $10.9-$15.9/boe on current recoverable reserve estimates.

"This is above our field model's net present value of around $26 billion in 2019 and around $32 billion in 2020 at $60 per barrel, adding further to our bullishness on the field with potential early start up and recoverable reserve increases," it said in a not to clients.

"Indeed, the implied multiple is ahead of the $10.3 per boe that has been paid across more average North Sea transactions confirming the quality of this field."