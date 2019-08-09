Quantcast

Shares in Italy's Atlantia rise as government crisis beckons

By Reuters

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian toll road operator Atlantia rose more than 3% at the market open on Friday while most other Milan-listed companies sank, the morning after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for an early election.

Atlantia, owned by the Benetton business dynasty, has faced repeated threats from the 5-Star Movement, which governs in coalition with Salvini's League, to revoke its lucrative motorway concessions after a bridge it operates in northern Italy collapsed last year.

The prospect of a government crisis dilutes that threat, a trader said, adding that Atlantia may now be less likely to invest in the rescue of struggling airline Alitalia.





