Shares in Brazil's MRV fall 5% as company eyes U.S. acquisition

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA fell 5% in mid-morning trading after the company said it was considering investing in a U.S. real state company owned by the Menin family, the controlling shareholders in MRV.

The company is studying an investment in AHS Residential, a Florida-based firm that was founded by MRV chairman Rubens Menin, owner of 32.5% of MRV. Itau BBA analysts said in a note to clients there are no clear synergies between the companies and that the acquisition could indicate corporate governance flaws at MRV.

