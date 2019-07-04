Quantcast

Shares in Brazil's Banco Inter soar as bank prepares share offering

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco BTG Pactual, Banco Bradesco SA, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander Brasil to manage a 1 billion-reais ($263 million) share offering, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in Banco Inter surged 7.72%, trading at 11.59 reais, as the bank intends to use the proceeds to fuel growth, starting to offer services beyond banking in its app through partnerships.

The bank announced on Thursday that its board had approved a program to list units comprised of one common share and two preferred shares. Currently, only preferred shares in Banco Inter are listed.

The shares will be priced this month, the source added. Sao Paulo-listed shares in the firm are up 81% this year and the bank's market capitalization is 3.3 billion reais.

Banco Inter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported the hiring of investment banks earlier on Thursday.

($1 = 3.80 reais)





This article appears in: 401k , Banking and Loans , Technology , US Markets , Stocks , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar