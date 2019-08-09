Shares in Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W up 15% after Q2 results

Shutterstock photo
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W Companhia Digital were up almost 15% in late morning trading in Sao Paulo, at 42.94 reais per share, after the release of second-quarter results.
Analysts at Credit Suisse said the 22% growth of gross merchandise value, a key metric for e-commerce companies, shows "gradual improvement." In a note to clients, Credit Suisse analysts pointed out cash flow generation of 6.4 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in the quarter, versus cash burn in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 3.9375 reais)