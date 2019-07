Shutterstock photo





HAMBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - Farmers who own shares in Australia'sMackay Sugar have voted to accept a takeover offer from Germany'sNordzucker, a statement from shareholders of the Australian sugar producer said on Monday.

The takeover offer was approved by a 75% majority of the shareholders, the statement added.

Unlisted Nordzucker, Germany's second largest sugar producer, had said in February it had agreed an initial deal to purchase a 70% shareholding in Mackay as part of its strategy to expand outside the depressed European sugar market.