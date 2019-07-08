Shanghai's new board could lead to a bigger trade

Shutterstock photo





By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shanghai's stock-trading experiment could be the start of something bigger. Companies are getting closer to trading on the hyped new board, but jaded investors will be waiting for more signs of success. They should have some soon, as evidence suggests the plan is to liberalise the country's main exchanges too.

Much of the anticipation centres around new processes. A registration-based listing system contrasts with the heavy-handed regulatory approvals needed on the main Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses. The Star Market also will scrap the usual price limit of 23 times earnings. Unprofitable companies and ones with weighted voting shares are welcome. Daily trading limits will be wider.

Scepticism is warranted, though. Alternative Chinese trading venues have disappointed in the past. The New Third Board is now a backwater. Last year's attempt to get companies such as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to offer domestic depository receipts fizzled. The Star Market also has some tough standards, like requiring underwriters to hold 2%-5% of share offerings.

These worries miss a bigger point. After nearly four years of stasis, Beijing seems set to push through broader changes to equity markets. The securities regulator's new chief has touted the Star Market with eye-popping zeal; it was the first item on his agenda during his February press conference debut. President Xi Jinping himself also championed the Shanghai board, helping speed along approvals at pace.

The idea seems to be to that the new board is merely a prelude to loosening rules on the bigger boards. China's paternalist stocks watchdog scares off issuers. At least 58 local companies already have gone abroad this year to raise nearly $11 billion, according to Refinitiv data. With so much at stake, it is easier to rate the Star Market a "buy".

CONTEXT NEWS

- Suzhou HYC Technology, which tests equipment for electronic displays, became the first issuer to price an initial public offering on the new Shanghai technology board, according to a company disclosure on June 25. With a price of 24.26 yuan($3.53), it is set to raise 973 million yuan by selling 40.1 million shares, imputing about a 9.7 billion yuan market valuation.

- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman participated in an official June 13 opening ceremony for the so-called SSE Star Market, underscoring the event's political importance. The initiative was first announced by President Xi Jinping in November 2018.

- The first batch of companies will start trading on July 22, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on July 5.