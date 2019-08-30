Quantcast

Shanghai exchange to launch stainless steel futures on Sept 25

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will launch trading in stainless steel futures on Sept. 25, Chang Depeng, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a regular news briefing on Friday.

The Shanghai bourse already has contracts for steel rebar and hot-rolled steel coil, as well as for non-ferrous metals.

