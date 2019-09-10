Quantcast

SGMS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.75, changing hands as high as $21.00 per share. Scientific Games Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Scientific Games Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.79 per share, with $29.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.89.

